JT Burnette sentencing pushed to Nov. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The United States District Court for the State of Florida Tallahassee Division has postponed sentencing for JT Burnette to November 8, 2021.

Sentencing was previously scheduled for Oct. 28, 2021, for extortion, honest services mail fraud, Travel Act, and lying to the FBI.

On Sept. 13, 23021, Burnette's attorneys filed a Motion for Judgment of Acquittal saying there is insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction on each element of every count.

The jury acquitted Burnette on the RICO conspiracy count and participating in a scheme to defraud the public of honest services.

Burnette's motion says the Court should enter a judgment of acquittal on counts two, five, six and eight because "there is insufficient evidence."

