Joy Squad to show appreciation to local law enforcement officers

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — One organization is set to continue its mission of spreading appreciation and gratitude for local law enforcement with its 2nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast.

The breakfast event, hosted by Joy Squad, aims to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of local law enforcement officers who serve and protect the community.

Joy Squad Founder Leeja Collier said they are excited to host the 2nd annual breakfast event and to be able to continue their mission of spreading joy by appreciating those who serve the local community. "The breakfast event is a small way for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," said Collier.

The event is open to the community and will feature music, breakfast and guest speakers who will share their stories and experiences of gratitude towards law enforcement.

The event is set to take place May 16 for Tallahassee Police Department and May 17 for Leon County Sheriff's Office from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on both days.

For more information, visit thejoysquad.com.