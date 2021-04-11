Johnson & Johnson vaccine now available at Al Lawson Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University says they received a shipment of 500 vaccines. They're now able to give the option to people of either receiving Johnson & Johnson or Moderna.

The university says 115 people stopped by strictly for Johnson and Johnson today out of more than 300 people in all.

"I had some close friends and relatives that unfortunately died from this and it was really a wake up call," said Gary Drzewiecki who was one of the first to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "No question about it. Just the right thing to do in my opinion."

You can stop by to get either vaccine- anytime from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. any day of the week.