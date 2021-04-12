Johnson and Johnson vaccine in limited supply at Al Lawson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 5,000 people have shown up to get their shot since Vaccinations began at the Al Lawson Center.

Health officials tell us that adding the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine to their offering is getting even more people in the door.

FAMU received roughly 500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Saturday. Since then, they've given about 100 of the one-dose shots a day and will keep doing so until they run out.

"We'll run out of what we were given later this week," said Tanya Tatum, FAMU Director of Student Health Services. "We are hopeful that we get more. I'm not sure yet. I know they had some difficulties in their production so I don't know what the state allocation is going to be, but I do hope that will be able to continue to offer both vaccines."

Students say they're glad to have vaccines available and accessible on campus.

"It's just kind of an extension of all the work that FAMU's done regarding COVID in this pandemic, from the testing site at Bragg and now the vaccination site," said Student Government Association President Xavier McClinton. "It's a really good space for outreach and really focusing on how do we get minority and less fortunate individuals vaccinated and part of this process."

Additionally, McClinton and his team are working to get more students involved with an event this Thursday, "to encourage them," said SGA vice president Carrington Whigham. "You know, we're doing this for the progression of us, so we hope that you guys can call the shots as well. That's what the campaign is called, 'Call the Shots.'"

Beyond their efforts, Tatum says, "there's been some contact with some area businesses who may be offering some discounts for students that may be able to come in and present their vaccination cards, so there are a number of things that are on the table that people have been looking at to try to encourage people and our students to get vaccinated."

While the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are in limited supply, the Al Lawson site will continue to offer Moderna.