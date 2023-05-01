John Holgan named new Leon High School men's soccer coach

Leon High School has announced John Holgan as the new head coach for men's soccer.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Holgan to the Lion’s Den and I feel fortunate to have his expertise in our program," said Michael Bryan, Leon High's principal. "I am looking forward to what he has to offer our students both on and off the field.”

According to LHS, Holgan's mission is to provide the best atmosphere for his soccer players through training, camaraderie, respect, honesty, and integrity to reach their highest potential as individuals preparing to become young adults and introduce them to the fraternity of lifelong friends, they will find throughout the years of being a member of the Leon High School Men’s Soccer Program.

Holgan, who graduated from Leon High School in 1984, joined the high school's coaching staff in 2015 and assisted with the girls and boys soccer programs throughout the 2022-2023 season.

The Leon High graduate initially began his coaching career in 2002 with the Lake Jackson Sports Council. Holgan was later recruited by Tallahassee United Futbol Club in 2007, which is now known as FL Elite, and remained on the coaching staff until 2020.

Leon Athletic Director Riley Bell said Holgan will be a wonderful additional to their staff. "I believe he is the right person for our kids, our parents, fans and the Leon Community," Bell expressed. "I look forward to watching him lead our athletes to success on the field and in the classroom as well as watching him develop his athletes into contributing members in our community."