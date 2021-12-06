John G. Riley House holds statewide conference on emancipation in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highlighting the african american journey in Florida and how historians state wide can tell those stories. It's what brought people from across the state to the Journey to Emancipation Statewide Conference.

It's hosted by Tallahassee's black history musem the John G. Riley House.

It's focus is on the day the emanciaption proclamation was signed, the day slaves were freed in Florida, and the day the 13th amendment was passed- barring slavery.

"We would like them to take away a more enlightened horizon of the past," said County Commissioner Bill Proctor. "We would like for them to take a conviction and committment to tell the truth to tell the storys, to explicate from the past."

The conference resumes on Monday and will wrap up on Tuesday. Tickets are sold out.