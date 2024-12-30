Jimmy Carter’s life of service remembered in Thomasville

Carter's commitment to affordable housing built over 4,000 homes globally through Habitat for Humanity.



His upbringing in rural Georgia inspired a lifetime of advocacy for disadvantaged communities.



Local residents recall personal connections with Carter and his remarkable humility and impact.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

From affordable housing to global humanitarian work, Jimmy Carter's legacy lives on.

I'm talking to neighbors who are reflecting on his remarkable legacy.

"Actually, we share the same birthday, so Jimmy Carter was 30 years older than me. Just a trivia fact, he was a nuclear submarine commander in the Navy, and I'm a retired Navy man as well," said Gibson.

Roy Gibson tells me he has a lot in common with President Carter, but it's not just the birthday or the Navy connection that makes Carter memorable.

It's his incredible legacy of service, both locally and internationally.

"Things I admired about him is, even though he was president of the United States, he was very approachable. He and Rosalynn were just common folks if you will," said Gibson.

Jack Hadley, founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum also has fond memories.

His most memorable was a trip to Plains, Georgia, where he had the chance to meet President Carter in person.

He tells me around 30 people from Thomasville were there with him.

"Thomasville landmarks, they were working on a project, and they got a grant. We had a group of people meet up in Plains, Georgia, to study his farm," said Hadley.

The trip led to a banquet where Mr. Hadley presented Carter with his book, The African American Life on the Southern Hunting Plantation.

"He grew up around a bunch of black kids and so he probably knows the disadvantage they have I'm sure and that's a promise he took with him throughout his whole life," said Hadley.

Carter's early experiences inspired a commitment to helping those in need.

this dedication led him to focus on affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity, where he helped build over 4,000 homes worldwide.

"That was a man that we would never forget," said Hadley.

Habitat for Humanity has grown in Georgia to over 40 locations, including right here in Thomasville.

You can visit the local chapter to support Jimmy Carter's affordable housing mission.