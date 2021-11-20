Jim & Milt's to close after more than 40 years on Nov. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local barbecue lovers have just a little more than one week to sit down to their favorite dish from Jim and Milt's before the long time Tallahassee favorite closes its doors for good.

"Jim and Milts is just one of those places that’s like going over to grandmas house or something, it’s always there," says customer Taylor Moore.

The Flury family turned to social media Friday, announcing the decision to close the restaurant in favor of retirement. They did so after struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Long-time customer Taylor Moore says they’ll be sorely missed.

"I mean, I’ve known a lot of people who’ve worked there. I’ve spent time there, I have a lot of friends who are kind of grieving the same way I am," Moore says.

Jim and Milts is now the third in a series of long-standing Tallahassee restaurants to close, preceded by Barnaby’s in June, and Cabo’s just last month.

"It’s tough, you know, with all these places, especially the three you just mentioned. Barnaby’s, Cabo's, and now Jim in Milt’s have been around since years before I was even born, and I think everybody just kind of assumed they’d be here years after," Moore says.

Other local restaurants hoping to reach similar longevity are doing what they can to keep their doors open.

"The pandemic hit all of us really hard," says Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery manager Kelsey Moore, "and I think a lot of it was between the staffing as well as everybody’s money being tight."

She says local restaurants will only be able to stay open with strong community support.

"Eating local and doing your best to support local restaurants, obviously, and just being understanding at times when we’re sometimes understaffed, a wait might be a little longer," Moore explains.

Taylor says there was a bit of a wait at Jim and Milts Friday afternoon as people packed in to experience the local treasure before it’s gone.

You can get your fill between now and Sunday November 28th.