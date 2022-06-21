Jessie's Restaurant and Catering to host cooking camps for children

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Jessie's Restaurant and Catering in Valdosta will be hosting summer cooking camps for children to attend.

The cooking classes will include samples, recipes, demonstrations and hands-on cooking.

There are several different dates for the different age groups that are eligible. Ages 6 through 9 may attend on July 12 through July 14. Ages 12 through 14 may attend on July 19 through July 21. Ages 9 through 11 may attend July 26 through July 28.

All camp dates for ages 6 through 14 take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To attend three days of the camp, there is a $120 fee. To attend two days, the fee is $90 and to attend one day, the fee is $45.

Ages 4 and 5 may attend the cooking camp on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the charge of $90.

To sign up for the cooking camps, text (404) 409-5569 or call (229) 247-4670.