Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church holds church service for judges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church invited 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judges to share their messages of faith, leadership and community to their congregation.

Judge David Frank was the keynote speaker at the judicial service. He said it was inspiring to hear messages from his colleagues and friends, and appreciates opportunities to speak with the community.

"This is something a lot of judges, including myself, enjoy going to various churches on Sundays. It's our chance to be in the community to talk with folks and figure what they have to say, and have fellowship and worship, and it's very inspiring, very motivating."