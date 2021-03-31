Jersey Mike's Day of Giving benefits Boys Town of North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Buy a sub and help a local organization. That's what multiple sandwich shops in Tallahassee accomplished Wednesday.

Any sandwich purchased at Jersey Mike's was bought for a good cause.

The corporation is donating all of the proceeds it made at four Tallahassee locations to Boys Town North Florida. The non-profit organization helps children and families in need.

The proceeds raised go a long way in helping at-risk children.

"It means everything to Boys Town Florida. We love interacting with our community in this way," said Gina Rogers who works for Boys Town North Florida. "So for somebody to come and get a sandwich and be able to support at-risk children and families in the North Florida region, it's just awesome. "

Jersey Mike's has been teaming up with Boys Town North Florida for its annual Day of Giving Campaign since 2017.

Boys Town North Florida has received about $40,000 in total since 2017.