Jennings man dead, woman injured after pickup truck overturns in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Jennings, Fla. is dead after the pickup he was driving overturned in a Hamilton County field Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old was driving the pickup truck in a grassy field north of 2600 NW US Highway 41 around 5 p.m. when he lost control of the truck after it rotated.

The truck then overturned onto its left side and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the truck, a 20-year-old woman from Jasper, has minor injuries from the incident, according to FHP.