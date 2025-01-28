Jefferson K-12 fights against food insecurity with their Tiger Market

In partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Jefferson K-12's Tiger Market has been operating since 2023.

On weekly basis the school's community partnership team serves students and neighbors a like through their hub.

Watch the video to hear from the school's Community Partnership Director as she shares how much this initiative has grown throughout the years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ensuring no neighbor goes hungry in our Jefferson County neighborhood, Jefferson K-12 has been providing meals to neighbors and students alike through its tiger market initiative.

Aside from the nonperishable foods and proteins items that are distributed, this market also has a section for hygiene products.

The market started on campus in 2023 in partnership with Second Harvest of Big Bend.

Dr. Lori Livingston tells ABC 27 about how much this initiative has grown over the years.

"We have visitors to our food pantry daily; parents, family members, and community members. They're able to go on OrderAhead.org and order their food for a convenient time to pick up on Thursdays."

All neighbors of Jefferson County are invited to take advantage of Tiger Market.

This school year, the market has provided 377 individuals with food and household supplies

