JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Jefferson County woman recently won the $1 million prize from one of the Florida Lottery's scratch-off games.

The lottery announced that a 66-year-old Monticello woman bought the winning ticket from Market Liquor on 1242 South Jefferson Street in Monticello.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.