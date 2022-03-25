Jefferson County takes steps to make changes at intersection

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County leaders petitioned for changes to an important intersection.

After complaints from residents, and several vehicle accidents over the years, Jefferson County adopted a resolution.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the intersection of U.S. 19 and Waukeenah Highway has experienced eight accidents within the last five years.

With unclear road markings and lack of signage, drivers are left confused.

After receiving multiple phones calls at the city clerk's office, city officials took notice.

Officials say this normally wouldn't be a problem, but due to new businesses in the area traffic has increased.

"Our Community is seeing quite a bit of growth these days and there are more vehicles on our streets and highways. It's just really time that DOT took a look at this particular intersection," Julie Conley, mayor of the city of Monticello, said.

Mayor Conley is sure the situation can be handled with more lighting, better street markings, and signage.

Conley is hopeful that the problem will be resolved within the next year.