Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is large police presence in the northeast side of Monticello from Highway 90 north and North Jefferson to the east.

The sheriff’s office confirmed there were no injuries in the shooting and the suspects are described as four males.

They are described by law enforcement as:

Black/male late teens, burgundy shirt, black joggers, white shoes and a head wrap

Black/male late teens, red shirt, black joggers

Black/male late teens, grey hoodie, black shorts, black shoes

Black/male late teens, orange long sleeve shirt, dark shorts and white shoes

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the incident to call 911.