Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, it responded to the area of East Clark Avenue in reference to a shooting.

The female victim was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Leon County by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services.

According to the news release, the victim died from her injures Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-997-2023, provide anonymous information to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477 or online at http://bbcsi.org .