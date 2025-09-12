Jefferson County Sheriff's Office & FHP looking for hit-and-run suspect in Lamont

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol in the search for a hit-and-run driver. JCSO says FHP is currently working the crash in the South Salt/East Capps/Barber Hill areas in Lamont.

They said the driver fled on foot.

No details have been released regarding any possible injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 911.

This is a developing story.

