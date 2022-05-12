Jefferson County Schools District hiring teachers for upcoming school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County's public schools are building a new school district, and they are looking for help from teachers to make it happen.

Right now, the school district is hiring for over 50 positions in their elementary, middle and high school.

This comes after the five year Somerset contract comes to an end this year.

Somerset Academy, Inc. took over the school district after the school received failing grades and experienced financial trouble; according to the Florida Department of Education.

New School Principal Jackie Pons says he's excited to see the changes.

"We have some that we're bringing back from the school that already are great teachers. We don't want to forget about them. We're building this team, it's K-12, it's going to be a lot of new people and a lot of excitement," Pons said.

Pons also added that the school district is also bringing in a coach to help rebuild the football program, and they're interviewing any Somerset teacher that wants to stay with the school district.

Back in April of 2017, the Jefferson County School Board reached an agreement with Somerset Academy to officially become the first charter school district in Florida.

That agreement was for five years, beginning July 1, 2017.

Now that the contract is ending, and control is returning back to the county.