Jefferson County prepares to regain control of public school district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After five years as Florida's one and only charter school system, Jefferson County Schools is returning to local control.

The county's school district was placed in the hands of Somerset Academy in 2017 after years of D and F grades for the district.

But the charter school model didn't do much to turn grades around either.

Now the incoming superintendent says she has plans to get the grades up within the first two years.

Right now, Jefferson County Schools is hiring for jobs within the district, in the classrooms, and more.

So far, five former Teachers of the Year are joining the district.

They have a hiring fair at Island Wing Company scheduled Thursday evening.