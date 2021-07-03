Watch
Jefferson County offering sandbags for residents ahead of Elsa

Bell, Autumn
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jul 02, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sandbags will be available on Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Jefferson County residents and a limit of 10 bags.

Jefferson County Emergency Management is advising those that come to bring their own shovel.

Officials are also asking that if you do not use the sandbags this time, to use them for the future.

Locations are:

  • Old Fire Department next to County Road Department
  • Lloyd, between Post Office and Volunteer Fire Department
  • Wacissa, at the Old Post Office

