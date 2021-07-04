Jefferson County holding free sandbag pickups ahead of storms

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — With more rainstorms expected to arrive in the big bend this week-- adding to the Jefferson County wet spots, emergency management is encouraging the community to come to its free sand bag site.

You can get up to 10 bags from the Old Fire Department next to County Road Department in Lloyd between the post office and volunteer fire department, and Wacissa at the old post office.

"We wanted to make sure that our citizens had enough sand bags just incase there is a lot of rain, that way they can sandbag their homes if needed," said Sheriff Mac Mcneill. "It's better to be prepared, and that's what we preach here. We've activated our EOC to watch the storm, we want to make sure our citizens are aware have water, have enough food prepared just incase the power goes out, and to have those sand bags if needed."

Emergency Management is asking for only people who live in Jefferson County to pick up sand bags, and to bring you're own shovel.