Jefferson County gets approved for new bus service to and from Tallahassee

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — "It's really been a long time coming," says Robert Adams.

After 3 years of negotiations Jefferson County's new bus system has received the green light. The transit will be funded by the Florida Department of Transportation... at a price of $500,000.

The new bus transit will provide transportation for people to and from Tallahassee. The transit will be made up of 3 buses.. with space to hold up to 14 passengers. Big Bend Transit Assistant Manager Robert Adams believes those buses could clear the way for better job opportunities for people who live in Jefferson County.

Right now 30 to 40 percent of the people who live in that county depend on public transportation to get around.

"So what this shuttle is going to do, not only is it going to connect the counties but it's going to be a great opportunity for the citizens of Jefferson," says Adams.

At one dollar a ride....The service could also provide some financial relief for people looking for other forms of transportation.

"In the city itself you have quite a few people that don't necessarily drive everywhere they'll walk or you'll see people have a bike that they take to and from, but riding a bike to Tallahassee is a bit excessive," says Shannon Metty.

The transit is still in it's early planning stages... here's a look at how the system could run.

Buses will pick riders up from one of three stops

They include the Winn Dixie on U.S. 19.

I-10 and U.S. 19.

And Joyner's on SR-59 in Lloyd.

While the plan is still in the early stages... Adams says he's already looking forward to the new opportunities the transit will bring.

"We're excited for the residents of Jefferson County and we're going to be so grateful and so happy when we cans start the service for the residents," says Adams.