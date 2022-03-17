Jefferson County commissioners vote to hire a budget officer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jefferson County commissioners voted to hire a budget officer.

The budget officer will be in charge of overseeing department funds. The county plans to hire the officer temporarily to help get their books in order.

This will allow for funds to be more transparent for the public and easier to spot problems.

As for now, commissioners do not know what amount can be expected to be saved, but no programs are at risk of losing funding.

"That's what we want to do, clean that up so it's easier for us to know where our taxpayers' money is going and make sure that we are spending it as efficiently as we should be,"Jefferson County commissioner Chris Tuten said.

The County Commissioners are optimistic that the new budget officer will improve its check register system and that monetary records will be just a short click away.