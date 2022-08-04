Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners

(WTXL) — A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.

According to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners post on Facebook Tuesday, Jeff Moore was sworn in to the county’s board of county commissioners.

Moore will represent district 2 on the board.

According to a spokesperson for Gadsden County government, former Gadsden County commissioner for District 2 Anthony Viegbesie retired from state government.

Viegbesie was recognized for his work in Gadsden County by fellow commissioners and provided his final remarks representing district 2 at the end of his final commissioners meeting June 21.

The county spokesperson confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday Moore will serve the remaining time on Viegbesie's current four-year term.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, announced Friday that Moore was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.

Viegbesie, a Democrat, was the incumbent commissioner in district 2 for the 2022 election.

The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections website notes Viegbesie withdrew his name for consideration for re-election June 15.

According to Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections website, Moore is a Republican candidate for District 2 commission seat for the 2022 election.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.