JCSO: Suspect arrested after hotel gunfire, hours of negotiations

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after firing multiple shots at a hotel on Highway 90 in Marianna on Monday.

According to JSCO, on July 26, 2021, officers were called to a restaurant where the suspect, later identified as Christopher Bevins, was reported as extremely intoxicated and acting belligerent. Bevins left the restaurant before law enforcement arrived.

JCSO said shortly later they received a call from a hotel that gunfire was heard coming from a room on the first floor.

When officers arrived, multiple bullet holes were located on a windshield of a vehicle in the parking lot as well as the window of the room in which the suspect was in, who was identified as Bevins, the report states.

According to the report, the suspect was heard yelling and fired three more times, passing through the hotel room.

JCSO requested the assistance of the Bay County SWAT team, who arrived shortly after. Contact was made with Bevins via cell phone.

After a couple of hours of negotiations, JCSO says Bevins left the hotel room and surrendered peacefully.

Bevins was taken into custody without further incident and is being charged with Criminal Mischief, Using a Firearm While Under the Influence, eight counts of Discharge of Firearm in Public, eight counts of Shooting Deadly Missiles into Dwelling, Public, or Private Building,

Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank members of the JCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol for their quick response to a potentially dangerous incident and a special thanks to Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County SWAT team for their assistance. It is partnerships like this that continue to keep our community safe.