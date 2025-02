SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Jasper woman is dead after a crash in Suwannee County. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The 57-year old woman was headed north on U.S. Highway 29, approaching the ramp to I-10 east when she ran off the road.

Troopers say she hit the concrete base of a large utility pole. She was taken to HCA Florida Suwannee, where she died.