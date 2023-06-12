Jasper Police Department chief dies in vehicle incident in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jasper Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

The Jasper Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon that police chief Anthony Rickerson died in a vehicle accident late Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a report released early Monday that on Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on County Road 143 and Southwest 28th Lane, a Jasper Police Department vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 143.

The vehicle struck a deer that was in the roadway. According to the report, the vehicle then exited the west side of the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.

The 43-year-old man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office expressed grief of learning of the death of Rickerson.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Police Chief Tony Rickerson of the Jasper Police Department due to a devastating traffic crash last night, which claimed his life. Our hearts ache for the entire law enforcement community, the Jasper Police Department, and most importantly, Chief Rickerson's family and friends.



Chief Rickerson was a dedicated and passionate leader, committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Jasper.



In this challenging time, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at the Jasper Police Department. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our full support to Chief Rickerson's family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate this unimaginable loss.



We ask that you keep Chief Rickerson's loved ones and the Jasper Police Department in your thoughts and prayers." - Suwannee County Sheriff's Office

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the Lake City Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office - all neighboring law enforcement agencies to the Jasper Police Department - also sent thoughts and prayers to those close to Rickerson.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis released a statement on the death of Rickerson.

"Heartbroken to hear the news that Jasper Police Chief Tony Rickerson passed away last night. My prayers are with his loved ones and the Jasper Police Department during this difficult time." - Jimmy Patronis, Florida's Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal

The police department said that Rickerson was a member of the Jasper Police Department for 12 years.