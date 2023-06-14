Jasper Community honor Police Chief Anthony Rickerson with procession

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — "Chief Rickerson, Tony, was a great guy. Not just a cop but he was a great guy," said Sherri Edwards.

Dozens of squad cars from neighboring counties lined the streets of Jasper for former Police Chief Anthony "Tony" Rickerson's procession. Rickerson's body was escorted from Jacksonville back to his hometown by officers.

Chief Rickerson died Sunday evening from a car accident on County Road 143. Now the Jasper community is pulling together to honor him but not just for when his badge was on but for when it was off.

"He was a really nice coach," said Michael Edwards.

Young Michael Edwards said he'll miss Chief Rickerson who volunteered with his T-ball team. His mother, Sherri Edwards, said losing Chief Rickerson was truly a loss for the community.

"If you look on Facebook at all the profile pictures of residents for Hamilton County it's the Jasper PD badge," said Sherri Edwards.

A sentiment Edwards said speaks for itself.

Captain Jason Rountree of Live Oak Police Department said Rickerson was more than a coworker but instead a friend. After working with him for the last 6 years Rountree said there is one thing he'll miss most of all.

"His smile and his candor. When Tony walked in the room, he lit it up," said Cpt. Jason Rountree.

Leaving a lasting impression with all age groups. Michael Edwards said there's one thing in particular Chief Rickerson used to say that he'll always remember.

"Don't give up, keep trying," said Michael Edwards.