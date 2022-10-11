Jasmine Monroe joins ABC 27's Sunrise team as morning anchor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — ABC 27 is welcoming a new face to its Sunrise team!

Jasmine Monroe will be joining Karah Bailey on the Sunrise anchor desk.

"I'm excited to join an award-winning team, bright and early delivering the news that is fair and balanced! Although I don't drink coffee, I do enjoy a beautiful sunrise,” Monroe said.

Monroe comes to ABC 27 from WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio where she was a morning show anchor and reporter.

She was born and raised in Pittsburgh and, at just 15-years-old, she knew that journalism was in her future.

Monroe continued her education at Clarion University and reported local news at the campus TV and radio station.

After earning her B.S. in broadcast journalism, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she interned at BET Networks as an assistant in the pre-production, production and post-production of the 2012 BET Awards. She also created questions for the red-carpet segment Mad Swagg TV Show and aided in the placement of commercials for the Pink Luster’s promotional advertisement during BET’s #1 show "106&Park."

Before heading to Youngstown, she interned at KDKA-TV and Radio in Pittsburgh where she helped produce KDKA Radio's "Inside Story" with Marty Griffin.

She landed at WFMJ where she reported on everything from Youngstown State University Board of Trustees announcing Jim Tressel as the school’s ninth president to showcasing the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

She also worked on "Project Feed Our Valley" that received a 2015 Regional Emmy Award and helped to raise $516,969 and collect 526,388 pounds of food for hungry families in the Mahoning Valley.

Jasmine went on to earn three more Emmys while working at WKYC.

Monroe is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the National Association of Black Journalists and Pittsburgh Black Media Federation.

Join Jasmine and the rest of the Sunrise team weekday mornings from 5 a.m.-7 a.m. on ABC 27.

