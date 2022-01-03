Jamie Thompson named new Thomas County Central High School principal

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central High School announced a new principal on Monday that will replace the retiring Trista Jones, who served 30 years in the school district.

Jamie Thompson, who was most recently the principal at Cross Creek Elementary School since 2019, was named the new TCCHS principal in a Facebook post.

Prior to being principal at Cross Creek Elementary, Thompson was the principal at Thomas County Middle School from 2016 to 2019. He has been with the school district since 2003 when he began as an English/Language Arts teacher at TCCHS after graduating from TCCHS and the University of Georgia.

Students begin their third nine weeks at TCCHS on Jan. 4.