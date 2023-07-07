James C. Hankinson remembered as a fair, firm judge in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The local legal community is remembering the life of a former circuit judge in Leon County.

James C. Hankinson died Thursday due to brain cancer at age 70.

Florida's Second Judicial Circuit released a statement Friday morning about Hankinson:

“The Second Judicial Circuit is deeply saddened by the passing of our cherished friend and former colleague, Retired Circuit Judge James C. Hankinson (Jimmy), on Thursday, July 6. 2023. Judge Hankinson retired from the Second Judicial Circuit on June 30, 2020, after serving as a circuit judge for approximately 18 years and as a lawyer for more than 40 years.



A public servant of the highest order, Judge Hankinson continued to serve this community as a senior judge after his retirement. Judge Hankinson presided over many high-profile cases but also gave back through his charity work in the community. The Second Judicial Circuit extends their heartfelt condolences to Judge Hankinson’s family and friends.” - Florida's Second Judicial Circuit

One of his colleagues reflected on Hankinson’s work.

“Judge Hankinson was known as a firm but fair judge, and anyone who knew him knew he had a heart as big as the outdoors he loved so much," Second Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Frank Allman said in a statement provided by the second judicial circuit.

Hankinson's tenure as circuit judge began Jan. 3, 2002.

In his resignation letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dated Jan. 31, 2020, Hankinson thanked former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for entrusting him to serve as a circuit judge.

The second judicial circuit encompasses Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties in the Big Bend.