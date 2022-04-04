Jake Gaither Golf Course nominated for National Register of Historic Places

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jake Gaither Golf Course on Tallahassee's Southside may soon become a nationally recognized historic place.

On Wednesday, the Tallahassee City Commission will vote to accept a nomination to add the golf course to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Jake Gaither Golf Course was built in the 1950's for African Americans to play golf during segregation.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said that adding the course to the registry will help preserve its historic beauty while showcasing it's importance to black people throughout the city.

"It'll provide grant funding for improvements, expansion, other improvements that might need to be made to the course over the years," said Richardson. "And it will protect the course over the years. No major changes will be able to be made because it's on that historic registry. "

The course was nominated by the Florida Historic Registry Office. If approved, the nomination will then be sent to the National Registry of Historic places.