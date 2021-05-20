Jacksonville man wins $1M prize after his car breaks down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Jacksonville man who claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game said the winning ticket came just in time.

“My wife’s car broke down a few days ago and two days after that my truck broke down," said Curtis Fuller, who won playing the $5 game, 50X THE CASH. "In addition to buying a new house, this money will help us purchase two new vehicles!”

Fuller claimed his prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from First Coast Energy, located at 711 Duval Station Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.