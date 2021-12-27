Watch
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at club

Incident occurred on Dec. 25
Photo Credit: MGN Online
SHOOTING
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 18:33:40-05

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Club Underground.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 25, an unknown suspect fired multiple times inside the club, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it is obtained.

The sheriff’s office asks that any individual with information concerning the incident to call its criminal investigations division at 850-482-9624.

An individual may provide information anonymously to the Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.

