Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting on Little Zion Road

JACKSON COUNTY, FLa. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting took place Friday night, leaving one person dead.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, JCSO says deputies responded to Little Zion Road just outside of Sneads after receiving reports that a shooting had just taken place at a home.

Upon arrival, one person was found dead.

JCSO's investigators and Florida Department of Law Enforcement were called to assist, according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, says the sheriff's office, but all involved parties are accounted for.

The investigation is still ongoing.