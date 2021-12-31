Jackson County Sheriff's Office, FDLE investigating shooting death in Malone

MALONE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County early Friday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a call of shots being fired at 12:55 a.m. in the town of Malone.

The sheriff's office said upon its arrival to the scene, an individual was found in the front yard of a residence, having suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information related to this shooting, contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at www.chipolacrimestoppers.com.