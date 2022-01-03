Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrest man in connection to drive-by shootings

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man is in police custody in connection to drive by shootings.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to multiple shootings on Friday, Dec. 31.

The first shooting from a vehicle occurred in Sneads.

On arrival to the scene, the sheriff’s office was provided a description of the vehicle where the shots originated from.

The gunshot fired from the suspect’s driver side window and shot the window out of the victim’s vehicle.

A second shooting was reported in the town of Grand Ridge. The suspect shot and struck a parked vehicle behind a residence 17 times.

The third shooting was reported on Reddoch Road.

According to the report, someone saw a male individual stop on the outside of a property, aim a weapon in the direction of the residence and fired a single shot.

The shot struck the rear end of a vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle.

Two individuals, who were standing in the yard, were not near the vehicle and not injured.

Later, the same vehicle that was identified in the other shootings was located in Grand Ridge.

The report notes a traffic stop was conducted and Jason Kent Alford was identified as the driver.

Inside the vehicle were a shotgun and shell casings.

Kent was taken into custody and is charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm, two counts of criminal mischief, violation of state probation for aggravated assault with a weapon with no intent to kill, felony criminal mischief and trespass with a firearm.

The JCSO notes additional charges might be added.