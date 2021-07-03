Jackson County hit-and-run leaves one man dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead after a hit-and-run in Jackson County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Howell Road around 4:45 a.m. and found that the 31-year-old man was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Howell Road.

The man was dead on arrival according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking that anyone with any information about this crash or the vehicle and driver involved, call the Florida Highway Patrol or CrimeStoppers immediately.