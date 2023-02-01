Jack Hadley Black History Museum hosts annual Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Festival

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is set to host its 9th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Festival on Feb. 18, inviting the community out to attend and enjoy.

According to the museum, the festival will not only feature free food and more, but a historical reenactment will be taking place in honor of Lt. Henry O. Flipper, the first Black graduate of West Point and a Buffalo Soldier. The museum also stated that Flipper is from Thomasville, Georgia.

The festival is also set to feature a guest speaker, Dr. Davis Houk from Florida State University, who will share the history and story of Civil Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Hamer's story will be shared to honor the Association for the Study of African American Life and History's theme for Black History Month, which is Black Resistance, according to the museum.

Admission to the museum will be free in celebration of the festival.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Jack Hadley Black History Museum, located at 214 Alexander Street in Thomasville, Georgia.