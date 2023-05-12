Jack Hadley Black History Museum host annual Celebration of Preservation event

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is inviting the community out to join them Saturday for a day of celebrating rich history, enjoying free food and more in Thomasville.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Preservation event will have live music, free food, and drinks for those that come out and learn more about the museum's dedication to preserving history, structure and legacy, according to the museum.

The history of the Imperial Hotel and shotgun house will be celebrated, specifically.

Eric Menniger from the Georgia State University Heritage Preservation Program will also be speaking.

The event will be held Saturday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thomasville Garden Center, located at 1102 S. Broad Street.

Those interested in attending are advised to reserve a spot. To reserve, call 229-226-5029 or click here.