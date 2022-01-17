Ivy Medical opens free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Ivy Medical opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta on Monday in response to rising cases due to the omicron variant.
The testing location is located at Kingdom Builders Church at 1708 W. Gordon St. with walk-up and drive-up options both available.
The site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, offering no-cost rapid antigen and PCR testing, according to a news release.
Testing is open to everyone, Ivy Medical says, and no appointment or health insurance is required, though registration is strongly recommended.
The steps for getting tested at this site are below:
- Click here to set up a patient profile.
- Go to Kingdom Builders Church in Remerton, located at 1708 W. Gordon St. and check in with the parking lot attendant. Drive-up patients who have set up a patient profile will be directed to an express parking space, those who have not will need to go to a separate parking area and fill out a short information form.
- A testing site staff member will come to you and administer your test. Rapid test results will be available within two hours, and PCR test results will be available within 24-72 hours.