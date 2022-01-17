Ivy Medical opens free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Ivy Medical opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Valdosta on Monday in response to rising cases due to the omicron variant.

The testing location is located at Kingdom Builders Church at 1708 W. Gordon St. with walk-up and drive-up options both available.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, offering no-cost rapid antigen and PCR testing, according to a news release.

Testing is open to everyone, Ivy Medical says, and no appointment or health insurance is required, though registration is strongly recommended.

The steps for getting tested at this site are below:

