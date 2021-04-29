'It's inspiring', TCC nursing students ready to get to work after year of pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From feeling fear to hope, nursing students at Tallahassee Community College say seeing the front line healthcare workers step up during the pandemic kept them motivated on their journey.

TCC nursing students Silienne Saint Fleury and Morgan Bull say they were inspired by past experiences to attend nursing school, but never did they expect a year like 2020.

"There was a lot of transitions," Fleury said. "Like one day we were going to class, and then, one day we weren't, and then, the next day the entire city shut down."

For months, classes were online and clinical paused.

Bull said when she was able to get back into the hospital witnessing the resilience of the healthcare workers it motivated her to want to graduate.

"I think it's amazing. It's inspiring and I look forward to working alongside them," Bull said.

Dean of Healthcare professions at TCC Stephanie Solomon said Bull wasn't the only student feeling this way.

She said when students were invited to help Tallahassee Memorial Health administrator vaccines they volunteered immediately.

"They were emailing me, calling me. They were asking, when can they go, when do they go," Solomon said.

After giving out vaccines, these students have earned a spot as health care heroes.

"I think the world is gaining some very strong and tenacious healthcare workers," Solomon said.

The students will receive their official pins Thursday and then, graduate with the rest of TCC tomorrow starting at 6 p.m.

For more details on TCC's nursing program, you can check out their website by clicking here.