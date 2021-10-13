'It's been a great run': Cabo's Island Grill and Bar to close after almost 35 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cabo's Island Grill and Bar, a Tallahassee staple for almost 35 years, announced Tuesday that they would be closing their doors for the final time on Oct. 23.

The decision comes as the owners of the establishment Mike Ferrara, 70, and Bobby Staerker, 63, want to retire and said in a Facebook post that they are proud of the legacy they are leaving.

Photo: Mike Ferrara Co-owners Mike Ferrara and Bobby Staerker outside of Cabo's Island Grill and Bar.

"I’m 70 and Bob’s 63, so we have decided that it’s time to call it a day," wrote co-owner Ferrara on Facebook. "I want more time to travel and Bobby wants to be with his grandkids. We are proud of the legacy we are leaving."

Cabo's first taco was served in 1987 in a 575 square foot spot that was the original Sear's Cafe, now the back of the New Leaf Market, according to Ferrara.

ABC 27/Noah Griego Cabo's Island Grill and Bar has been at the Apalachee Parkway location since 1994.

All in all, Ferrara's message on Facebook was to thank those that supported Cabo's over the years and to reflect on what they had accomplished.

"It’s been a great run," wrote Ferrara. "Everyone should be so blessed to have a career Cabos has provided us."

Ferrara also added that they will be offering some of the group party pictures and vintage surfboards for sale.