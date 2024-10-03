“Makes you wanna bust out in tears"; Helene destroys Madison County homes

Heartbroken is what one woman described the devastation that was caused in Madison County after Hurricane Helene.

Just under 20 thousand customers are without power as of Tuesday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It makes you wanna bust out in tears like I’m just tired of it, I can’t deal with this anymore and don’t want to deal with it anymore.”

After getting hit by theee hurricanes within just a year, Dodrea Fudge is trying to stay hopeful.

She took her five kids to a nearby church to shelter because she feared her home wouldn’t withstand the storm.

“We heard the trees getting thrown everywhere and we started to go up on the bench, but it was really scary then coming back home to having no power and we were out of power for five days.”

Despite the struggle the past few days have been for her family, Fudge is thinking of others who were affected.

“You know, knowing that someone else is out there and has it worse than me even though the the shape I was in.”

Others around Madison County are cleaning up their homes and buildings.

Kenny Townsend spent the day repairing a pharmacy that lost part of its roof.

“We did a remodel here about 15 years ago. It was a bank that we did a remodel to at the pharmacy 15 years ago and the wind just got it.”

They’ll be getting the North Florida Pharmacy back to where it was when they built it and he is hoping others can do the same with their properties.

“Everybody will rebuild and they’ll fix it up and keep on going.”

Neighbors in Madison County have faced serious destruction from Helene and many are out here trying to clean up.

Fudge says all they can do is try to stay hopeful.

“All we can do is just pray and take the measurements that we need to take to protect ourselves and our families.”

Fudge says she just got her power back on, but many neighbors here are still without and waiting to get it back.

