ISF is gearing up to host their 5th Annual Hurricane Bucket Distribution over the weekend

For the past 5 years, ISF inc. has been preparing neighbors ahead of the hurricane season through the bucket distribution event.

Buckets include flashlights, hygiene products, batteries and more.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's Chief Revenue Officer, Brad Harris as he tells us why they support this effort.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ISF Inc. is also helping families in Tallahassee prepare for hurricane season.

This Saturday, they're hosting their 5th Hurricane Bucket Distribution at the Victory House Community Resource Center on Chaires Road.

The buckets are full of essential items like flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, and more.

"I think we see a couple hundred families every time we do this. They come out, we see their smiling faces, they see us, we get to come together as a team and share those buckets. Just to spend that time together giving back to the community, I'm really looking forward to it. It's a fun time every year," said ISF's Chief Revenue Officer, Brad Harris.

The distribution is free for neighbors and will start at 8:00 A.M. this Saturday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.