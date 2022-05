TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — ISF, Inc. in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend will be donating disaster preparedness kits to families in the Big Bend.

According to ISF, the goal of the event is "to ensure that everyone in the region had access to to the tools they need to prepare for any disaster."

The giveaway will be held Saturday, May 21 at New Covenant Holy Temple, 4420 Shelfer Rd.