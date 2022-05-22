ISF Inc. hands out hurricane buckets and food distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ISF Incorporated and Second Harvest of the Big Bend coming together for the second year in a row to hand out food, and hurricane buckets, at New Covenant Holy Temple Church in Tallahassee.

Each hurricane bucket came with flashlights, battery packs, and other storm survival necessities while Second Harvest and the church handed out fresh produce and canned goods.

Organizers of Saturday's hurricane supply and food distribution said that with summer coming up these two needs are what needs to be addressed now.

"We live in Florida, we know what it's like," said Jonathan Conrad of ISF. "I've lived in Florida where all of a sudden, you can't leave, and the most important tools you need while sheltering in place, and we know that so many in our community don't have those tools.

Leon County Emergency Management, who was also at today's distribution, said that on June 1st they'll be publishing their disaster survival guide, which will provide information on preparing for hurricane season.