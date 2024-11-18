Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Taylor County

Taylor County Sheriff's Office collaborates with FDLE to investigate a traffic stop shooting in Perry on Sunday night
Crime Scene
SOURCE: MGN Online
Crime Scene
Crime Scene
Posted

Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a Sunday night shooting.
The incident occurred during a traffic stop around 9:10 PM in Perry.

FCSO says they will not release details, including the identities of those involved, which are being withheld at this time to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office fully cooperates with FDLE, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood