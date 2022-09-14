Investigation leads to child pornography arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested Walter Potter, 64, on charges related to possession of child pornography.

Eighty-two items were seized as evidence by ICAC detectives and a digital forensic investigation revealed the devices contained several files of child sexual abuse material, reports stated.

Potter faces charges of 10 counts of obscene material-possess photograph of sexual performance by child. He was arrested and transported to Leon County Detention Facility.

LCSO asks anyone with any information in this case or any cases of exploitation of children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Task Force at (850) 606-3300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $500 to $5,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.